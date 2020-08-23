August 23, 2020

  • 88°
Pictured are Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice, left, Groves Det. Aaron Tabor, Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr., Lance Bradley, Groves Det. Chris Robin, Jon Carona and Robbie Muse. Not pictured are Bert Lamson and Jim Walters. (Mary Meaux/The News)

PHOTO FEATURE: Business community provides trailer for Groves Police

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:02 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

Local business owners with Swedes Real Estate, Advantage Real Estate, attorney at law Lance Bradley and the Neches River Wheelhouse came together Wednesday to donate a trailer to the Groves Police Officers non-profit organization.

The trailer will be used for events such as National Night Out and the Blue Santa program.

Print Article