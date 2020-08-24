UPDATED: PA, Nederland, Port Neches providing residents the opportunity for sandbags on Monday

UPDATED: The City of Port Arthur is providing sandbags and sand today (Aug. 24) at the Pavilion in the 500 block of Proctor Street; the Bob Bowers Civic Center at 3401 Cultural Center Drive and in El Vista from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is a limit of five sandbags each.

ID showing proof of Port Arthur residency is required.

Bring your own shovel. Maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask is required.

Port Neches will have sand bag availability beginning Monday (Aug. 24) at 10 a.m. at 2005 Merriman St. in Port Neches.

You must have proof of residency.

There is a 10-bag limit and you must fill and load the bags yourself.

NEDERLAND — The City of Nederland will have sandbags available beginning at 10 a.m. Monday (Aug. 24) in

anticipation of Hurricane Laura’s rainfall.

Residents of the City of Nederland can get free sandbags at the rear of Doornbos Park (2301 Avenue H); residency

will be confirmed by either a driver’s license or a utility bill.

Nederland residents will be provided up to 10 sandbags per vehicle or address.

Residents must bring a shovel and be prepared to fill their sandbags.

Due to COVID-19, sand piles will be separated to allow people social distance when filling their bags; people are encouraged to wear a mask.

If you have any questions, contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.