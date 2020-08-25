National Weather Service releases Jefferson County projections

The National Weather Service released a county-by-county breakdown of impact from Hurricane Laura.

Forecasters stress these are not guarantees and there exists a significant margin for error.

The information was released just before 12 a.m. Tuesday and then updated at 6 a.m. Tuesday with worse impact.

Jefferson County was expected to receive wind from 50 to 75 mph, with gusts over 110 mph.

The storm surge is expected to reach four to six feet.

Rainfall is forecasted anywhere between four to eight inches, with a high of 12 inches.

The tornado threat is very low.