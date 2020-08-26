3 p.m. Storm Update: Water levels beginning to rise along coast as storm approaches

Water levels are beginning to rise as Hurricane Laura — a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph — approaches the Louisiana-Texas Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center reports a station at Eugene Island, Louisiana, recently reported approximately 3.2 feet of water above ground level. The station also measured sustained winds of 36 mph and wind gusts up to 45 mph.

3 PM CDT #Laura update: Water levels rising along the coast of southeast Texas and Louisiana https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/pDxBaSTbar — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020

At 3 p.m. the storm was located approximately 175 miles south-southeast of Port Arthur moving northwest at 16 miles per hour.

The minimal central pressure has been dropping and was measured at 948MB. Comparatively, Hurricane Harvey when it barreled into the Port Arthur area in 2017 has a minimal pressure of 937 MB. Low barometric pressure is one measurement used to measure the strength of hurricanes.