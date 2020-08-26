Curfew issued for Port Arthur residents ahead of Hurricane Laura

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie has issued a curfew for the city effective at 8 p.m. today.

Bartie signed the order Wednesday morning before Hurricane Laura came ashore.

“It shall be unlawful for any person to remain, walk, run, stand, drive or ride upon any public place in the city between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. during this state of emergency. It shall be an exception thereto if the person or persons are emergency management personnel, essential city officials, police officers, firefighters, or such other essential personnel for the City and for local industry that is maintaining essential infrastructure and equipment.”

Under the order, failure to comply with the curfew is subject to a fine up to $1,000 or confinement in jail up to 180 days.