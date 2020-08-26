Port Arthur announces final transportation assistance for Wednesday

This is an urgent message to all Port Arthur citizens advising if evacuation transportation is needed today (Wednesday, Aug. 26).

You must be at the Bob Bowers Civic Center today by 10 a.m.

If you require transportation to the Bob Bowers Civic Center, call 409-983-8767.

They will not be accepting any citizen after 10 a.m. today.

At 7 a.m. Wednesday, the City of Nederland stressed its mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for all of Jefferson County as we closely monitor Hurricane Laura’s approach to our area.

“Please consider the safety of your family and pets. This is a very dangerous storm that will down power lines and trees. It has the potential to cause severe damage to homes and buildings. Roads will most likely be impassable due to power lines and broken trees. During the height of the storm, emergency services will not be available,” a statement from Nederland read.