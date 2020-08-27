Governor, Sen. Cornyn to survey damage in Orange today
Gov. Greg Abbott plans to visit Orange to survey damage left by Hurricane Laura, meet with local officials and conduct a press conference at Orange City Hall. During the 12:30 p.m. press conference, Abbott plans to provide an update on response and recovery efforts.
The governor will be joined by Sen. John Cornyn and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
You Might Like
Mid-County misses brunt of storm force, power loss largest concern
Hurricane Laura battered the Louisiana-Texas coast early Thursday morning, but a last-minute shift caused the brunt of the damage to... read more