PHOTOS (UPDATED): Hurricane Laura sweeps through Port Arthur with minimal damage
Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana, with Category 4 winds, but its impact in Port Arthur and Southeast Texas was not as strong as it turned a little further east than predicted.
Still, Port Arthur sustained minimal damage, but Laura was not enough to keep the city closed for long. City Manager Ron Burton on Thursday said roads in the city were open.
Freelance photographer Jerome Cabeen toured the city and captured these images.
