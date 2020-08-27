Port Arthur spared extensive disaster from Laura; city manager says all roads are open

Port Arthur and surrounding areas sustained little damage as a result of Hurricane Laura’s arrival early Thursday, according to those who weathered the storm.

City Manager Ron Burton said Port Arthur did not sustain any flooding or any damage that he could witness. He was awaiting a report from the fire department on three fires that occurred in the city.

“Not a drop of flooding,” Burton said, adding he had been driving around the city since 4 a.m. “We have done an amazing job of seeing to it we avoided flooding this time.”

Port Arthur is less than a year removed from minimal impact of Tropical Storm Imelda, which brought heavy rain that drained within hours. The city sustained extensive damage from Hurricane Harvey nearly three years ago to the day. The floodwaters from Harvey crested on Aug. 30, 2017.

Burton credits Port Arthur’s survival of Laura to preparation.

“We have been working from the time Harvey hit,” he said. “Especially in the last year, we’ve been working feverishly to make sure our flooding infrastructure has been maintained. We have given it 110 percent.”

Mayor Thurman Bartie said some power lines are down, but Port Arthur didn’t receive the magnitude of damage Laura inflicted on Lake Charles and surrounding areas.

“I’m thankful to God,” Bartie said. “That’s the first thing. We’ve been blessed. Thirty miles from here, they can’t say the same thing we’re saying. I’m glad the citizens are compliant. Their compliance kept themselves out of harm’s way. All it had to do was make another turn, and it would have hurt Port Arthur.”

Rose Hill Manor, located near the city’s Seawall on Woodworth Boulevard, wasn’t so lucky, according to one resident.

“It was hit pretty bad,” Fernando Ramirez said. “Most of the trees are down and broken. I was just driving by the Seawall, and I got off and saw this, and it is bad.”

Other houses down Lakeshore Drive from Rose Hill were spared, however, by Ramirez’s account.

“Something must have hit where Rose Hill was, but on the other side of the street going toward Lamar [State College Port Arthur], everything was fine,” he said.

Bartie issued a mandatory evacuation order Monday, hours before Judge Jeff Branick issued the same decree covering all of Jefferson County. Bartie rued some citizens might not be happy with his decision to call for evacuation when Port Arthur sustained so little damage.

“I’m still prepared for everyone to be angry with me,” he said. “If you’re going to be a leader, you can’t be afraid. Everybody can voice their own opinion. It’s free speech. I’m good.”

This story will be updated.