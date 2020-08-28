City of Port Arthur updates transit, public works, water plans

The City of Port Arthur suffered little damage due to Hurricane Laura’s entry onto the Gulf Coast. Below is REVISED details of availability and schedules for public services as of 1 p.m. Friday.

Citizens are urged to return only if power has been restored at their homes.

Transit:

The Port Arthur Transit system will not be operational Friday and Saturday. Only essential medical services for citizens requiring treatment will be transported to medical facilities as needed.

Transit staff will answer calls and make contact with those citizens requiring this essential service. Transit will be available for answering calls, only, until 5:00 PM. Port Arthur Transit can be contacted at 409-983-8767.

Public Works:

Residential and commercial Solid Waste collections will resume regular schedules beginning Monday (Aug. 31).

Water Utilities:

Water service utilities have operated continuously, and will continue making repairs as soon as it is safe to do so.

Utilities is working on securing generator power for Sanitary Sewer Lift Stations not on permanent fixed generator power.

Sewer service may not be available to neighborhoods which do not have electrical power from Entergy. There is no Boil Water advisory. Water Billing and Collections will resume business on Monday, August 31, 2020.

City Hall and Facilities:

City Hall and all facilities are still closed due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, however citizens may call departments to receive information and set up appointments beginning Monday.

Proper Use of Portable Generators:

Please adhere to guidelines offered in the proper use of generators. Port Arthur has lost at least three (3) citizens due to improper usage of this type of equipment.