Port Neches updates Boil Water Notice concern

PORT NECHES — On Wednesday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Port Neches public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals or employees that due to conditions that occurred in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The City of Port Neches announced at 11:30 a.m. Saturday that the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water system has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results indicating the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

If you have questions concerning this matter, contact Water Treatment Plant at 409-719-4290 or Phillip Pryor at 409-719-4281.