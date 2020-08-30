VIDEO: Area nurses heading to help hurricane-ravaged Lake Charles

A group of nurses from CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth made the journey east to Lake Charles, Louisiana, to assist sister hospital, CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital.

They will be caring for patients and relieving nurses who have been at the facility since Hurricane Laura.

Before their departure Saturday, leaders and colleagues gathered at St. Elizabeth to offer a blessing and pray for the nurses.

Although they were a bit nervous and unsure of what to expect, the nurses say there was no hesitation on their part to leave their homes and help the hard-hit community.

“I hope they’re happy to see us because we are there to help them, said Genipher Smith, RN. “I’ve been more than blessed [to make it through past storms] so I hope they have something to go home to.”

Sarai Lovelace, LVN said, “Going through so many hurricanes and seeing those people coming out and helping us, I know exactly how it feels. I’m really excited to have this opportunity to go and be that person to them. I know they need it.”

Not only do these nurses want to help a community that is now enduring what Southeast Texas has experienced several times, they consider this experience as part of their calling to serve others.

Being part of the CHRISTUS Health organization with a mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, they are aware that the needs for our sister hospital and the Lake Charles community will be many.

“With an open mind, just go wherever the Lord places me. I’m just going to go and try to do the best that I can, try to be a witness, be that light sometimes in a community, maybe even a shoulder to cry on. Be there to serve,” said Lashaundra Percival, RN.

The nurses will be helping at CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital for at least a week.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System thanks and commends them for their willingness to live out our mission beyond the borders of our community.