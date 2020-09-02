Entergy updates Mid-County restoration efforts; warns of possible Wed afternoon PA outage

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, there are 1,917 customers without power in Groves, Port Arthur and Port Neches.

The 8 a.m. Tuesday report indicated 8,508 customers were still without power in the same region. This is down from the peak of 43,148 customers.

Customers in the Port Arthur area may experience a temporary outage Wednesday afternoon for approximately three hours in order to repair equipment serving that area.

Entergy Texas expects to restore most of its customers, who can safely take power by Wednesday.

Crews will continue repairs to our distribution system in the Port Arthur, Groves, Orange, Vidor, Little Cypress, Mauriceville, Pinehurst, and West Orange areas.

Crews are also repairing substations and the transmission system that serves Orange and surrounding area.

The transmission system is the backbone of the electric grid and helps Entergy move power from the power plant to the lines serving customers’ neighborhoods.

Entergy expects the Orange area to be completed by Friday.