Theodore “Baby Jr.” Richardson

Baby Junior, 74, answered the Master’s call on Wednesday at Houston, Texas.

A visitation is Saturday, September 5, 2020, 9 a.m. at Hannah Funeral Home and a Private Service at 10 am.

Only 20 persons (Family members) will be allowed.

Final Disposition at Haven of Rest Crematory.

Survived by his sister Geraldine Hunt and brother Terry Lynn Richardson, aunt Adeleen Hysaw and numerous other relatives and friends.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.