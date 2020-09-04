Another COVID-19 related death reported in Port Arthur
It is with great sadness that the City of Port Arthur reported a COVID-19 related death in a resident of Port Arthur. The news was announced Friday afternoon.
The individual was an African American male between 70 and 75 years old.
It has been determined the individual had underlying health conditions.
This is the 27th COVID-19 related death for Port Arthur.
On Thursday, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported confirmation of nine additional Port Arthur residents who tested positive for coronavirus.
Those confirmations raised the number of positive tests in the city since testing began this year to 983.
Health officials ask to please call the city’s COVID line at 409-983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites.
On Monday, health officials reported a Port Arthur Hispanic male and a White Nederland male, each who had underlying conditions, passed away as a result of COVID-19.
Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:
(NOTE: Groves has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19; date reflects the day local health officials reported the death.)
- April 6: Port Arthur White male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions. Family identified victim as John Kirk Veillon, 47.
- April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Nederland White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- May 3: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, was previously reported as COVID-19 positive and had underlying conditions. Family identified victim as Chris Dwayne Stewts, 68.
- June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.
- June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.
- July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.
- July 9: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
- July 15: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 17: Nederland White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur White female, aged 40-45.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60.
- Aug. 11: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 14: Nederland White male, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 31: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 31: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 4: Port Arthur African American male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
