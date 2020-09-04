Man, 66, indicted for 2 counts of indecency with child

A Beaumont man is indicted for two counts of indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

Percy Andrepont, also known as Perc Andrepont and Percy Andrepoint Jr., 66, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week for the incidents that occurred May 17, 2019.

The crime was reported on Oct. 31, 2019, to Beaumont Police after the then 11-year-old female victim made an outcry against Andrepont.

The child said the man reportedly touched her inappropriately over her clothing and kissed her on the mouth.

Andrepont told officers he was tickling and biting the child and may have touched her unintentionally.

A forensic interview was done with the child at the Garth House Children’s Advocacy Center in Beaumont.

In addition, statements were taken from other people associated with the case, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Andrepont has since bonded out of jail on the two indecency with a child warrants at $75,000 each, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.