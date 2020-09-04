Marie Allen, 94, of Groves, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Forever Young Home in Groves.

Marie was born on March 6, 1926 in Summit, Mississippi to Ernest Brewer and Rosa Inez Greer Brewer.

She was a resident of Groves for 65 years and member of Groves First United Methodist Church.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Starr Allen; sister, Louise Godbold; and son-in-law, Bill Edmonds.

Survivors include her daughters, Becky Kelly and husband Roger of Lufkin, and Patsy Edmonds of Groves; sisters, Julia Lee White and Vivian Reeves both of Summit, MS; grandchildren, Ryan Kelly and wife Kellie, Matthew Edmonds and wife Lori, Meredith Brawner and husband Jonathan; and nine great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 with Reverend George Hearne officiating under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Special thanks to the Forever Young Home and their staff, and Tasha Broom for their love and care for our mother.