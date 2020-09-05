Police looking for vehicle after fatal hit & run

On Friday at 11:48 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to E. Lucas at Pine Burr in reference to an auto-pedestrian crash.

Officers arrived and located a male lying on the sidewalk who was pronounced deceased on scene.

Detectives obtained information about a dark colored vehicle leaving the scene and are urging the public to come forward with any information reference this auto-pedestrian fatality.

The victim was identified as Joseph Wayne Turner, 26, from Beaumont

If you have any information, contact the Beaumont Police Department 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).