SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s Office caller “Chief Deputy Fowler” is not a real person
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a new scam where a man calls people telling people that they have a warrant for not showing up for Federal Court Duty.
The man is identifying himself as Chief Deputy Fowler of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from the JCSO.
The scammer gives various phone numbers with a recorded message saying “You have reached the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.”
But — there is no one at the sheriff’s office by that name.
He is trying to scam people into disposing of their warrant by sending him money on a cash app.
NO LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY will try to contact you to take care of a warrant by requesting you send money via a Cash app, a Green Dot card or any other card or app for that matter.
If you have been a victim of this scam and actually sent funds, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.
Ex-Hoya from Port Arthur recalls “so much more” to coaching great John Thompson
Anthony Allen once told Georgetown University officials he would sign with the Hoyas’ basketball program out of Port Arthur’s Lincoln... read more