Katherine R. Hoffpauir, 99, of Groves, Texas passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas during the evacuation of Hurricane Laura.

Katherine was born August 28, 1921 in Orange, Texas to Frank Reese and Maybell Goudeau Reese.

She was a lifelong area resident and was a member of Groves First United Pentecostal Church.

Katherine was a cafeteria worker for the Port Arthur School District and retired after numerous years of service.

Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Jeareld C. Hoffpauir; son, Gerald Hoffpauir; three sisters and one brother.

Survivors include her daughter, Paula Hebert of Groves; grandchildren, Jeremy Guerrero and Krystan Reese; great-grandchildren, Dallas Guerrero, Dawson Guerrero, Genesis Hebert, and numerous great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.