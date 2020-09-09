DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 9, 2020

John Talmage Barbee passed away on September 7, 2020 in Tyler, TX. Services are under the direction of Watson & Sons Funeral Home,

Center, TX, www.watsonandsonsfh.com.

Diane Elizabeth Moore Balsamo, 67, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away September 5, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s

Funeral Home in Nederland.

Lucille Marie Vickers, 79, of Nederland, Texas passed away September 7, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home

in Nederland.

Olivia “Ollie” Aleman Vergara, 77, of Port Neches, Texas died September 5, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home –

Port Neches.

Billie Ray Porter, 88, of Nederland, Texas passed away September 8, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in

Nederland.

Carol Lynn Carter of Groves, Texas services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches,

Texas under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Francis James Fenn of Groves, Texas services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 20, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Clint Joseph Nichols, 62, of Port Neches, Texas died September 8, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.