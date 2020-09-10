Bernadine Brown
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM till 10:45 AM at First Sixth Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX.
Service to honor Bernadine’s life will start at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear facemask or coverings and practice
social distancing as mandated by State and County officials.
