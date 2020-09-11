September 11, 2020

BRIEF — Food distribution at Memorial High begins Saturday

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Friday, September 11, 2020

Love’s Front Door and other sponsors will have a Hurricane Laura Food Distribution starting at noon Saturday at the Memorial High School parking lot.

The event is open to Port Arthur and Sabine Pass residents. Please bring an I.D. or proof of residency.

Call 832-797-7114 for information.

