DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 15, 2020

Katherine Brown, 85, of Port Arthur died Thursday, September 10, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

David Mosley, 59, of Port Arthur died Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

David Christopher Bares, 65, of Nederland, Texas passed away September 13, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Gloria Elizabeth Stark, 96, of Beauxart Gardens, Texas passed away September 14, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s

Funeral Home in Nederland.

Jayson August Reynolds, of Port Arthur, TX died Sunday, September 13, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Joyce Jackson, 88, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.