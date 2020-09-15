NISD names new assistant superintendent, Nederland High principal

NEDERLAND — Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick is beginning to shape the leadership team within Nederland Independent School District with the naming of a new assistant superintendent and principal at Nederland High School.

Following his appointment to superintendent by the school board, administrators searched for his replacement as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

After an interview process including a number of qualified candidates, Dr. Steven Beagle was selected. Beagle has served Nederland ISD for 33 years in many capacities, most recently as Nederland High School principal for the last ten years.

Beagle holds a Masters in Mid-Management and Doctorate of Education Leadership with a cognate in effective schools from Lamar University.

“Dr. Beagle has a proven leadership ability as evidenced by the excellent performance of Nederland High School,” Kieschnick said. “He has a strong work ethic and provides a collaborative leadership style. He is a visionary which will support our efforts in curriculum and instruction for many years to come.”

Beagle said he is very excited about the opportunity to serve Nederland ISD in a new capacity.

“Through the last three decades, my experiences as a math teacher, coach and administrator have helped prepare me for this challenge,” Beagle said. “My goal is to support teachers and principals as we cultivate a broad understanding of the 21st century issues we are facing and facilitate the development of innovative skills to tackle those challenges effectively.”

In a corresponding move, the Nederland Independent School District announced Natalie Gomez as the new Nederland High School principal.

Nederland High School serves 1,500 ninth through twelfth grade students. Gomez has eighteen years of educational experience all within Nederland ISD.

She served for seven years as assistant principal at Nederland High School and the 2019-20 school year as Principal at Central Middle School.

Gomez holds a Masters in Educational Leadership from Lamar University and has served on numerous district committees.

“Mrs. Gomez is a long-time Nederland ISD employee that has distinguished herself in many roles,” Kieschnick said. “She brings vast knowledge of curriculum and a can-do attitude. She has always shared the District philosophy of failure is not an option. We are anxious to see her thrive in her new role at Nederland High School.”

Gomez said she is “extremely honored” to return to Nederland High to serve the exceptional students and staff.

As an alumnus of NHS, she holds a special place in her heart for the school and looks forward to building upon the foundation built by those that led before her.

“For the past year and half, I have been blessed to work with the staff and students at Central Middle School, where I have learned so much,” Gomez said. “They continue to exemplify the importance of relationships, teamwork, and what it means to be committed to excellence, every student, every day.”