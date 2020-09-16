Bob West’s Chip Shots: Cut line rises late, pushes Stroud out of Safeway Open

The 2020-21 PGA Tour season got off to a disappointing start for Port Neches-Groves ex Chris Stroud in the Safeway Open last week in Napa, California. Stroud played reasonably well, shot 70-70 the first two days and appeared to be safely inside the cut line at minus 4.

A late rush of low scores in the afternoon wave, however, moved the projected cut from minus-3 to minus-5 and sent Stroud home early.

Stroud’s fellow Lamar ex MJ Daffue, meanwhile, looked like he was going to do something special in the Safeway. Daffue Monday-qualified his way in with a 65, then opened with 71-65 and was briefly in the top 10. He slid back on the weekend, though, with rounds of 74-78 and finished tied for 72nd. …

Former PNG and Baylor star Braden Bailey, after several weeks of down time, continued to struggle in his return to the APT Tuesday. Bailey, after going out in even par 36, shot 40 on his incoming nine for a 76 that will leave him hard pressed to make the cut in the 54-hole tourney.

Bailey’s upcoming schedule includes playing in the Monday Korn Ferry-Wichita Open qualifier and the APT Colbert Charity Classic Sept. 22-24, if he doesn’t make it into the Korn Ferry Tournament. He also plans to try and Monday qualify for the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Open (Sept. 28), Shriner’s Open (Oct. 5) and Houston Open (Nov. 2). …

In the Monday Senior 50 Plus 2-ball at Babe Zaharias, the team of Keith Mullins, Tommy Prejean, Jeff Rinehart and John LeBlanc scorched the front with minus-7. On the back, the team of Craig Geoffroy, Lee Bertrand, Earl Richard and Dwayne Benoit won with minus-3. …

The Super Saturday 2-ball at Zaharias saw the team of Gary Hanan, Joe Gongora, Harrell Guidry and Benoit take the front in minus-3. There was a three-way tie on the back at minus two between teams captained

In the Friday 2-ball at Zaharias, the team of James Cady, Danny Robbins, Bob Byerly and Larry Johnson scored a sweep, winning the front in minus-2 and the back with minus-4. …

The Wednesday Zaharias DogFight was played in an all points count format. Taking first with 33 points was the team of Cady, Steve Wisenbaker, John House and Everett Baker. Second with 30 points was the foursome of Ronnie LaSalle, Gary Fontenot, Benoit and a ghost player. LaSalle helped immensely with his best-ever score of two-under- par 70.

Closest to the pin winners were Cady (No. 2, 1 foot, 8 inches), Rick Pritchett (No. 7, 6-6), Robbins (No. 12, 4-4) and Holley (No. 15, 3-6).

Golf news should be emailed to rdwest@usa.net.