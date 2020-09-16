DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 16, 2020

Brad Joseph Hardy, 50, of Nederland, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Marc Blieden, 76, of Beaumont, died Friday, September 11, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Antionette Payton, 55, of Port Arthur, TX died Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home.

Katherine Brown, 85, of Port Arthur died Thursday, September 10, 2020. Funeral arrangements are with Gabriel Funeral Home.

David Christopher Bares, 65, of Nederland, Texas passed away September 13, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Gloria Elizabeth Stark, 96, of Beauxart Gardens, Texas passed away September 14, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Jayson August Reynolds, of Port Arthur, TX died Sunday, September 13, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.