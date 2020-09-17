Sabine Pass cancels football game against Acadian Home School

The Sabine Pass football team canceled its Sept. 25 game against Acadian Home School, Sharks head coach Jason Thibodeaux told Port Arthur Newsmedia Wednesday.

The game was the second cancelation for Sabine Pass due to a lack of players.

The team canceled a Sept. 3 matchup against Colmesneil.

Thibodeaux said he is still hopeful the team will be able to gain more players and compete in district games, which begin Oct. 9, which is when the Sharks are scheduled to host Burkeville.