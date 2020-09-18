Medical Center of Southeast Texas easing visitor & elective procedure guidelines

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur is easing guidelines for visitors and elective procedures, beginning Monday.

The safety of patients and staff is always the highest priority, hospital officials said.

“As we continue to monitor our census and the lower numbers of COVID-19 cases in our area, both campuses of The Medical Center of Southeast Texas – Port Arthur and Beaumont – will begin allowing one visitor per day, for one hour, once per day during selected times,” a hospital release said.

This new visitor policy includes surgical or procedural patients, those coming for lab work or imaging needs such as CTs or MRIs or X-rays, emergency visits or other health care needs.

Additionally, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday the easing of statewide restrictions on elective procedures.

Effective immediately, elective procedures are ready to be scheduled, and hospital leaders stress the emergency room continues to be a safe place to treat all emergencies.

Officials are working quickly to reschedule previously cancelled procedures.

All visitors must wear a mask or face covering.

Visitors with temperatures at or above 99° will be asked to return when fever free.

Exceptions will be made for end-of-life-care patients.

All other special circumstances will be considered by the care team and must be approved by the chief medical officer.

“We remain in close contact with city, state and county officials regarding the COVID-19 regulations for our area,” a hospital release said. “Our visitor policy will be closely monitored and maintained as long as it is safe to do so.”

Craig Desmond, president of the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, “we are encouraged to see the declining number of Covid-19 cases in our community and we look forward to providing all services to our patients in a thoughtful and safe environment.”

For additional details as visiting hours for some departments will vary, onto medicalcentersetexas.org.