Groves auto burglaries lead to stolen gun, wallet & medication

GROVES — The city of Groves has seen a number of auto burglaries including the theft of firearms in the past few weeks.

Sometime between Sunday and Thursday a weapon was stolen from under the seat of an Acura in the 5400 block of Garfield, Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice said. The vehicle was left unlocked.

Then, sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning someone rummaged though an unlocked Chevrolet passenger car in the 5500 block of Baird. Nothing of value was taken, he said.

Another burglary occurred Thursday night in the 5400 block of Lana Lane.

“A firearm, a wallet with credit card were taken,” he said.

The victim told police the suspect forcibly entered his Ford pickup truck.

On Wednesday there were two reported burglaries of vehicles, one in the 3100 block of Graves where a wallet was stolen and one in the 3400 block of Boyd where nothing was taken but the vehicle rummaged through. Both had been left unlocked.

Several other vehicle burglaries were reported back on Sept. 9, he said.

One was in the 3000 block of High Avenue, where the unlocked vehicle was rummaged through and another in the 3100 block of Bryan where the thief went through the contents of the 2019 Toyota Tundra’s center console and stole diabetic medication.

Rice advises for residents to call police immediately if they see suspicious activity.

He also advises not to leave valuables in your car and to remember to set anti-theft devices.