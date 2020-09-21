Deputies seek Port Neches man tied sexual assault of a child

A Port Neches man sought on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child has been on the run for more than two-and-a-half years.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Jose Ornerio Ramos, 40.

“We’ve been looking for him and tracking him since the warrant came out,” Capt. Crystal Holmes said. “He’s moved around a lot. We tracked him to parts of Texas and Mexico and believe some of his family is facilitating this movement.”

Holmes said authorities are hoping someone knows his whereabouts, whether locally or nationally, and will provide information to law enforcement.

Ramos is 5-feet, 3-inches in height and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

If you have information as to the location of Jose Ramos, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), www.833tips.com or download the P3 App. You will not be asked for your name and you could earn a cash reward.