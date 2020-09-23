September 23, 2020

BRIEF — Voter registration drive set for Saturday at Bernard’s

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Bernard’s Elite Detail, 1948 Savannah Drive in Port Arthur, is holding a customer appreciation celebration including a voter registration drive starting at noon Saturday.

The celebration includes free food, drinks, a live DJ, red beans and rice cook-off and a commercial shoot.

