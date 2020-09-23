Interstate 10 Eastbound closed in Louisiana
Louisiana State Police have closed ALL eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 at mile marker 1 due to a slick substance on the roadway.
This road closure will impact traffic on Interstate 10 at the Texas-Louisiana border.
Motorists traveling on Interstate 10 from Texas into Louisiana are urged to find an alternate travel route.
You Might Like
WATCH: Truck stolen from PA abandoned in Beaumont; help ID suspects
Port Arthur Police are seeking the identity of two men they believe stole a vehicle then abandoned it in Beaumont.... read more