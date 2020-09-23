September 23, 2020

  • 79°

Interstate 10 Eastbound closed in Louisiana

By PA News

Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Louisiana State Police have closed ALL eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 at mile marker 1 due to a slick substance on the roadway.

This road closure will impact traffic on Interstate 10 at the Texas-Louisiana border.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 10 from Texas into Louisiana are urged to find an alternate travel route.

Print Article