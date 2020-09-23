Nederland arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20
Nederland Police arrested the following individuals between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20:
- Zayna Carrier, 24, Nederland warrants
- Jamie House, 19, Nederland warrants
- Daniel Guajardo, 20, warrant other agency
- Hector Crisanty, 25, warrant other agency
- Christopher Polanco, 29, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency
- Antonio Rodriguez, 36, warrant other agency
- Carrie Holcomb, 35, warrant other agency
Nederland Police responded to the following calls between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20:
Sept. 14
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of North 33rd Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 2600 block of Windmill.
- Abandon or endanger a child was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 1200 block of South 27th Street.
Sept. 15
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Sixth Street.
- A runaway was reported in the 3700 block of Parkway.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 900 block of North 31st Street.
Sept. 16
- A death was reported in the 600 block of North Ninth Street.
- Forgery of a financial instrument-elderly was reported in the 1100 South U.S. 69.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 200 block of South Memorial.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported in the 1500 block of North 26th Street.
- A missing person was reported in the 300 block of King’s Row.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.
Sept. 17
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft was reported in the 400 block of South 1½ Street.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
- Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of South 36th Street.
- A person was found to be unlawfully carrying a weapon and in possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of South 36th Street.
Sept. 18
- An information report was made in the 2200 block of Avenue G.
- Found property was reported in the 2700 block of Helena.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 200 block of North Highway.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
Sept. 19
- Found property was reported in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
Sept. 20
- A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of Canal.
