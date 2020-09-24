Giveaways set for Bed Bath & Beyond blood drive

LifeShare Blood Centers and Bed Bath & Beyond are teaming up for a Friday blood drive at Central Mall in Port Arthur.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The LifeShare Bus will host the blood drive outside of Bed Bath & Beyond.

Organizers are giving away free T-shirts to donors, as well as $10 gift cards to the first 10 donors.

Organizers are coming off an emergency appeal for blood and have struggled to collect blood as a result of the recent storms.