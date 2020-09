DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 28, 2020

Robert “Bob” Langham, 66, of Port Arthur, Texas died Saturday, September 19, 2020. Services with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Lava J. Oliver, 83, of Port Arthur died Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Ernest Neveaux, Sr., 84, formerly of Port Arthur, Texas died Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at

Gabriel Funeral Home.

Carey McKinney, 61, of Port Arthur died Thursday, September 24, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Betty Ann LaVergne, 83, died Saturday, September 26, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Amber Leigh Morse, 42, of Port Neches, Texas died Saturday, September 26, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Una Adams, 95, of Pasadena, Texas formerly of Port Arthur died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Allen James “Jimi” Thibodeaux, Jr., 61, of Port Arthur, Texas died September 25, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home –

Port Neches.