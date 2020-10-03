Trafficking a minor, burglary & drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

BEAUMONT — This week’s indictments include trafficking of a minor, burglary of a building where hundreds of dollars of briskets were stolen, theft and drug offenses.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted the following individuals earlier this week:

Timothy Allen Harris, 30, of Port Arthur was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child for incidents that occurred from on or about April 2, 2016 to one or about March 13, 2020.

Paige Alexandria Sidney, 19, of Groves was indicted for trafficking of persons (minor child) for an incident that occurred June 4.

Darrell Gerard Johnson, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for trafficking of persons (minor child) for an incident that occurred June 4.

Sylvia Le, 19, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 6.

Sylvia Le, 19, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 28.

Deonzae Deshone Lee, 27, of Beaumont was indicted or robbery for an incident that occurred June 4.

Malcolm Jamal Lewis, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred April 3.

Tomas Jesus Moraida, also known as Tomas Jesus Moraida Jr., 52, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.

Darryl Keith Johnson, 57, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.

Renee Lynn Nelson, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 23.

Preston Jamal Pleasant, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of copper, bronze or aluminum wire for an incident that occurred July 20.

Isidro Reyes, 26, of Bakersfield, California was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 28.

Alicia Rogers, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 10.

River Kane Lewis, 24, of Zwolle, Louisiana was indicted for money laundering for an incident that occurred May 7.

Kendre Keith Livings, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child passenger for an incident that occurred March 2.

James Michael Loupe, 39, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 14.

Bria McZeal, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a peace officer

Kevin Allen Millender, 30, of Port Arthur was indicted for taking weapon from officer for an incident that occurred June 7.

Catlin George Moore, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred March 20.

Jacody Gordon Moore, 32, of Beaumont as indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 1.

Keyounni Levar Overstreet, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.

Matthew Jerome Parker, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 1, 2019.

Dwayne Thomas Roy, 49, of Liberty was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine for an incident that occurred Nov. 1.

Elilio Anthonio Sahagun, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, dihydrocodeinone-drug free zone, for an incident that occurred Jan. 22.

Van Keith Sallier, also known as Dennis Jones and Val Sallier, 64, of Port Arthur was indicted for theft of copper, bronze or aluminum wire for an incident that occurred July 20.

Marcus Trey Savoy, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 28.

Justin Jacoby Joseph, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 22.

Lejeune M. Scott, also known as Lejeune Marez Scott, John Smith, John Marez Smith and Lejeune Scott, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred May 28.

John Michael Smith, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for violation of protective order for an incident that occurred July 31.

John Michael Smith, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 12.

Eric Vancleve Smith-Jones Jr., also known as Eric Vancleve Jones Jr., 31, of Las Vegas, Nevada was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 3.

Michael Shane Socia, 48, of Vidor was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred July 7.

Terry Allen Tubbs, 33, of Vidor was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred July 7.

Michael Shane Socia, 48, of Vidor was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred July 9.

Terry Allen Tubbs, 33, of Vidor was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred July 9.

Kara Patterson Stimac, 36, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 27.

Dynesty Shanece White, 20, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault-family violence for an incident that occurred July 15.

Patricia Theodora Ybarra, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for driving while intoxicate with child passenger for an incident that occurred March 16, 2019.

Christopher James Burgess, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault-family violence for an incident that occurred Sept. 10.

Ruben Chavez Jr., also known as Ruben Victor Chavez Jr., 30, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Aug. 2.

Jason Dale Clanan, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Aug. 29.

Ronnie Waldon Palmer Sr., 38, of Beaumont was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred July 26.

Trevor Balise Edelen, 30, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine hydrochloride, for an incident that occurred April 14.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.