October 3, 2020

PHOTO FEATURE: Educational Development Foundation delivers water for students

By PA News

Published 12:11 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

Breanne Furlough, chief marketing officer for Southeast Texas Educational Development Foundation, left, and Joe Tant with the organization, along with students from Little Cypress Junior High and a representative of the LCM Maintenance Department pose for a photo with the donation of 100 cases of bottled water for the students.

Joe Tant with Southeast Texas Educational Development Foundation hands a case of water to a student.

 

A scene from the donation.

 

