Weather Officials: 1 hurricane formation possible; 1 tropical storm could turn north

The National Hurricane Center has started advisories for Invest 92, calling it Potential Tropical Cyclone 26.

According to the National Weather Service, it is expected to become a hurricane in a few days near Cuba, and continue as a hurricane as it moves northwest into the central Gulf of Mexico.

Projections for landfall are anywhere from Louisiana to Florida.

Tropical Storm Gamma will be hanging out in the Bay of Campeche for much of this week.

“We will need to monitor the long range forecasts – it does show a north turn by the end of the week,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.