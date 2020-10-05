MONDAY MORNING UPDATE: Gamma could move inland along Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday

A Tropical Storm Warning continues from north and west of Cancun to Dzilam, Mexico. Tropical storm conditions are likely in portions of the warning area along the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula later today. A Tropical Storm Watch continues from west of Dzilam to Campeche, Mexico. Tropical Storm conditions are possible within the watch area tonight and on Tuesday. For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

At 4 a.m. CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Gamma was located just north of the Yucatan Peninsula about 170 miles (275 km) northeast of Progreso, Mexico. Gamma is drifting toward the west-southwest near 2 mph (4 km/h). Gamma is forecast to gradually turn toward the southwest later today, and continue to move slowly in that direction through mid-week. On the forecast track, the center of Gamma will continue to meander offshore of the northern Yucatan Peninsula early this morning, and pass near or just offshore of the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula late today and on Tuesday. Gamma could possibly move inland along the northwest coast of the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday night and Wednesday.