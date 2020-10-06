TUESDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Projected hurricane landfall drifts closer to Texas
Delta, a category 4 hurricane, will hit the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday.
Impact projections for the U.S., which has shifted to the west, show a southwest or south central Louisiana landfall, late Friday or early Saturday as a category 2 or 3 hurricane, according to the National Weather Service.
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane force winds are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the storm is 980 miles from Port Arthur.
