TUESDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Projected hurricane landfall drifts closer to Texas

Delta, a category 4 hurricane, will hit the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday.

Impact projections for the U.S., which has shifted to the west, show a southwest or south central Louisiana landfall, late Friday or early Saturday as a category 2 or 3 hurricane, according to the National Weather Service.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane force winds are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the storm is 980 miles from Port Arthur.