Health officials report deaths of 4 in Mid-County tied to COVID-19
Health officials reported Wednesday afternoon the deaths of four Mid-County residents related to COVID-19.
The City of Port Arthur Health Department said the victims include a White Port Neches female between 60 and 65 years old, a White Groves male between 70 and 75 years old, a Hispanic Nederland female between 90 and 95 years old and a White Nederland male between 50 and 55 years old.
Health officials said it has been reported that all four individuals had underlying health conditions.
The health department has now reported three COVID-19 related deaths for Groves, 12 for Nederland and two for Port Neches residents.
Wednesday’s fatality announcement followed similar news from the health department released Tuesday that two Port Arthur residents’ deaths were related to COVID-19.
Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:
- April 6: Port Arthur White male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.
- April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Nederland White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- May 3: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.
- June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.
- July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.
- July 9: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
- July 15: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 17: Nederland White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur White female, aged 40-45.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60.
- Aug. 11: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 14: Nederland White male, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 31: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 31: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 4: Port Arthur African American male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 8: Nederland White male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 9: Nederland White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 22: Groves White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 29: Port Arthur White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions
- Sept. 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions
- Oct. 6: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions
- Oct. 6: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 40-45
- Oct. 7: Port Neches White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions
- Oct. 7: Groves White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions
- Oct. 7: Nederland Hispanic female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions
- Oct. 7: Nederland White male, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions
