October 7, 2020

Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Sept. 28 – Oct. 4

By PA News

Published 12:17 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The following individuals were arrested by the Nederland Police Department from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:

  • Blaz Comeaux, 33, possession of a controlled substance/warrant other agency
  • Tavian Mayfield, 22, Nederland warrants
  • Heather Domingue, 48, Nederland warrants
  • Steven Belaire, 45, Nederland warrants
  • Travis Pence, 40, Nederland warrants
  • Ashley Lowe, 37, warrant other agency
  • Kimberly Barton, 53, warrant other agency
  • Angel Gascon, 26, warrant other agency
  • Michael Lozano, 43, warrant other agency
  • Ruth Stewart, 33, public intoxication
  • Daniel Romero, 29, public intoxication

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:

Sept. 28

  • Recovered stolen property was reported in the 600 block of Boston Avenue.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.
  • Burglary of a vehicle and credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 100 block of South 4½ Street.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Pine Lane.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue N.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue N.

Sept. 29

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • An information report was made in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South Memorial.

Sept. 30

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 600 block of North Ninth Street.
  • A death was reported in the 200 block of North 23rd Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants near Eighth Street and Bowlin, Port Neches.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 7700 block of Green.

Oct. 1

  • Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 500 block of South 17th Street.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of North 36th Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of South 37th Street.

Oct. 2

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Hill Terrace.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of South 13th Street.
  • Theft by mail was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
  • An information report was made in the 200 block of North Memorial.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near Pinewood and FM 365.

Oct. 3

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of FM 365.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of North FM 365.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication near Canal and 32nd Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 8700 block of Holmes.

Oct. 4

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of North U.S. 69.
