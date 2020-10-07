WEDNESDAY 10 am UPDATE: Jefferson County faces Hurricane Watch & Storm Surge Watch

Jefferson County is under a Hurricane Watch and a Storm Surge Watch.

The concerns come following a 10 a.m. Wednesday update of Hurricane Delta.

Delta made landfall Wednesday morning near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, and will come into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon.

Landfall projections for the U.S. show a category 2 or 3 hurricane arriving Friday in southwest or south central Louisiana.

Life threatening storm surge, dangerous hurricane force winds and heavy rain are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the storm is 685 miles from Port Arthur.

Tropical storm wind speed probabilities for Southeast Texas are 40 to 70 percent. Hurricane wind speed probabilities for Southeast Texas are 5 to 20 percent.

The potential storm surge for Southeast Texas in feet above ground level is 2-4 feet.

Tides will run one to two feet above normal Wednesday and Thursday. As Delta approaches the coast on Friday, tides will be higher to the east of the center, and lower to the west of the center.

Southeast Texas is expected to see two inches of rain through Monday as a result of the storm.