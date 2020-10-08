Dispose of household hazardous waste & scrap tires for free

October 8, 2020

BRIDGE CITY — The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste and Scrap Tire Collection Event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Bridge City Intermediate School parking lot, 1029 W. Roundbunch Road in Bridge City.

During this free event, the Commission is collecting items that could cause damage to your health or the environment if they are disposed of improperly.

Some of the items include paints, cleaners, antifreeze, car batteries, used oil, insecticides, swimming pool chemicals and many others. For a complete list of acceptable materials, call Bob Dickinson at 409-899-8444, ext. 7520.

Scrap tires will also be collected during this event. There is no charge for a participant’s first eight tires.

There will be a $1 charge for each additional tire. Oversized tires are not accepted.

The Household Hazardous Waste and Scrap Tire Collection Event is a program of the South East Texas Regional Planning Commission and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

