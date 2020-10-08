SCHOOL WEATHER UPDATES: Lamar State-PA, local public & private schools adjust to Hurricane Delta
With the latest update to the trajectory of Hurricane Delta, officials at Lamar State College Port Arthur decided to close campus on Friday.
Classes on Thursday (Oct. 8), including evening classes, will take place as scheduled.
The campus will reopen on Monday morning for regularly-scheduled classes.
PNGISD
Out of an abundance of caution, the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District announced all district schools would be closed Friday due to Hurricane Delta.
School officials said all scheduled events Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening, including the varsity football game, would still take place.
School is expected to resume Monday.
NISD
The Nederland Independent School District announced school would be canceled Friday.
School is expected to resume Monday across all campuses.
School officials, as of 2 p.m. Thursday, announced Nederland High’s scheduled football game Saturday against Jacksonville is still planned.
PAISD
Due to the inclement weather situation expected Friday, Port Arthur Independent School District facilities will be closed to in-person learning.
All students will be required to attend virtually and completion of assignments is mandatory.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark L. Porterie said the district will reopen for in-person learning on Monday.
Teachers will be providing students with more detailed information as it pertains to class assignments as the day progresses.
Tekoa Academy
In preparation for inclement weather from Hurricane Delta, all classes at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School in Port Arthur and Orange on Friday will be virtual.
There will be no face-to-face instruction.
For more information, call 409-982-5400.
Bob Hope School
