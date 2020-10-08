October 8, 2020

  • 75°

PHOTOS — Groves education demolitions underway

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:16 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

Demolition of the former Groves Elementary School and West Groves Early Learning Center is ongoing as part of upgrades planned under the 2019 Port Neches-Groves Independent School District bond.

A new elementary campus is planned at the site, located between West Groves Park and the Jefferson County Pony League fields.

 

 

 

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.
Print Article