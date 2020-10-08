PHOTOS — Groves education demolitions underway
Demolition of the former Groves Elementary School and West Groves Early Learning Center is ongoing as part of upgrades planned under the 2019 Port Neches-Groves Independent School District bond.
A new elementary campus is planned at the site, located between West Groves Park and the Jefferson County Pony League fields.
