DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 9, 2020

Emma James Bodden, 89, of Kingsland, formerly Port Arthur, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street,

Nederland.

John “Nolan” Landry, Sr., 90, of Nederland, Texas passed away October 8, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Mary Ann LeTulle, 85, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away October 7, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in

Nederland.

Michael F. Guidry, 76, of Nederland, died, Thursday, October 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Joel Brian Norsworthy, 75, of Beaumont, died Monday, October 5, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Jacqueline Henry, 89, of Port Neches, Texas passed away October 6, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in

Nederland.

Angela Dorsey Williams, 51, of Port Arthur died Saturday, October 3, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Joseph Brown, 72, of Port Arthur died Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Jean Marilyn Hollingsworth, 83, of Port Neches passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Roger Buddy Townsend, 70, of Groves passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Magnolia Manor, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Carlos Armando Romero, 66, of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton

Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Helen Moore, 80, of Groves, Texas died Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Mary Alice Savoy, 58, of Port Arthur died Saturday, October 3, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Amos Joseph, 61, of Port Arthur died Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Gloria Alfred, 72, of Port Arthur died Thursday, October 8, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Eleazar Castillo Martinez, 68, of Port Arthur died Friday, October 9, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Gloria Cormier, 80, of Port Arthur, Texas died Thursday, October 8, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.