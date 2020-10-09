FRIDAY 4 am UPDATE: Forecast track shifts slightly overnight

As of 4 a.m. Friday, Major Hurricane Delta is a category 3 storm with sustained winds of 120 mph.

The National Hurricane Center indicates Delta is expected to weaken slowly as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast later Friday.

The forecast track has shifted slightly to the east, and landfall location has remain unchanged, the Hurricane Center said this morning.

As of late Thursday night, the National Weather Service indicated Jefferson County could see 40 to 50 mph winds (gusts of 70), storm surge of 2 to 4 feet, rainfall approaching 6 inches and isolated power outages.

At 4 a.m. Friday, the center of Hurricane Delta was located 200 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, moving toward the north near 12 mph.

This motion is expected to continue Friday followed by a north-northeastward motion by Friday night.

Slow weakening is expected to begin as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast later, with rapid weakening expected after the center moves inland.