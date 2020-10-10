Jefferson County grand jury hands down indictments following drug & violent encounters

BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted the following individuals this week:

Brandon Michael Camp, 35, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 31, 2019.

Jonathan Bernard Connor, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred April 23.

Alkesha Jataine Devault, 23, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, or an incident that occurred April 9.

Terry Lee Ackley, 45, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 21.

Leslie Richard Anderson, also known as Leslie Richard Anderson III, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 31.

Richard Karl Blanton, 39, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 11.

Michael Clifton Bloodsworth, 52, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 11.

Adam Brock Cormier, 35, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 16.

Adam Brock Cormier, 35, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, lisdexamfetamine, for an incident that occurred May 16.

Jarvis Lejae Blue, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.

Hillary Brooke Beagle, 29, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Aug. 19.

Joshua Depaul Broussard, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred July 31.

Joshua W. Brown, also known as Joshua Brown and Joshua Wade Brown, 33, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 19.

Rayland Christian Chaison, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred July 16.

Rayland Christian Chaison, also known as Rayland Chaison, Raylon Chaison and Rayland Christian Chaison, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft f a firearm for an incident that occurred July 16.

David Cueves Colin, 36, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Aug. 1.

Sean Anthony Dennis, also known as Sean Dennis, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Aug. 24.

Sean Anthony Dennis, also known as Sean Dennis, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Aug. 12.

Sean Anthony Dennis, also known as Sean Dennis, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 12.

Sean Anthony Dennis, also known as Sean Dennis, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a pace officer for an incident that occurred Aug. 12.

Tonya Melissa Corral, also known as Tonya Terrier Corral and Tonya Terrier Hinson, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred July 3.

Ramon

Arturo Leiva also known as Ramon Arturo Levia, 43, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred May 28.

Jasmine D. Little, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PC, for an incident that occurred May 28.

Catlin George Moore, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred March 20.

Haley Renee Mudd, 28, of Nederland was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred June 9.

Jason Demery Weatherford, 42, of Nederland was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred June 9.

Kevin Wayne Woods, Jr., 34, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Aug. 3.

Lawrence Terrell Phillips, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Aug. 3.

Justin Joseph, also known as Justin Jacoby Joseph, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 11.

Justin Joseph, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred April 11.

Tyrone Phillip Mayfield, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred May 12.

Michael Charles Pelican, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 2.

Jason M. Powell, 43, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 4.

Justin Everett Rutledge, 41, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June. 5.

Sladen Sonnier, 32, of Silsbee was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.

Derionte Chrishuan Thomas, also known as Derionte Thomas and Detionte C. Thomas, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred July 18.

Derionte Chrishuan Thomas, also known as Derionte Thomas and Detionte C. Thomas, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred July 18.

Robert Earl Trahan, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 17.

Robert Earl Trahan, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 8.

Joseph Hernandez Trice, also known as Joseph Trice, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 24.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.